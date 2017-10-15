Former Southwest Virginia Congressman campaigns for Ralph Northam

GATE CITY, VA (WJHL) – Former Democratic U.S. Congressman for Virginia’s ninth district, Rick Boucher spent Saturday afternoon in Gate City campaigning for Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam.

Boucher represented the ninth district for 28 years.

The Scott County Democratic Party sponsored a luncheon at the Scott County Career and Technical Center to gather support for Ralph Northam.

Boucher said he strongly supports Northam and he’s doing everything he can to promote his campaign.

He feels that Northam is the best leader for the state, in particular southwest Virginia. Boucher feels Northam has put rural issues at the forefront of his campaign.

“As a medical doctor he understands the unique issues that rural areas have in healthcare, he’s a veteran, he’s been very close to farmers all of his life and understands agricultural issues,” Boucher said.

He’s also optimistic about Northam’s plan to expand UVA Wise, which he says will turn southwest Virginia into a hub for economic development.

Gate City resident, Cheryl Walls said she’s impressed by Northam’s experience as a doctor.

“He cares about children, he treats children, and our children are our priority, after all they’re the ones who are going to carry on and make changes in this world,” Walls said.

Boucher added that Northam is from a rural area himself. Boucher believes Northam’s will be Virginia’s next governor.

The latest poll we’ve found shows Northam ahead of Gillespie with a seven percent lead. The poll was released on Monday from Christopher Newport University. Another poll out that day shows Gillespie trailing by five points.

