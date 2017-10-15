Conapalooza brings over a thousand pop culture fans to Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL)- More than a thousand pop culture fans made their way to the Tri-Cities for Conapalooza this weekend. The convention held it’s inaugural three day event at the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Bristol, Virginia.

Organizers said they felt the Tri-Cities needed something new, which is why they brought fans of Comics, Anime and Sci-Fi together for Conapalooza.

The event featured concerts, a car showcase, live performances as well as vendors and artists from all over the country.

News Channel 11 spoke to one of the guest celebrities, Karan Ashley, who starred as Aisha Campbell, the second Yellow Power Ranger, in “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.”

Ashley told News Channel 11 the convention allowed her to meet Power Ranger fans who watched the show almost 25 years ago.

“The cool thing about our show is that our fan are now older, they are now adults and they have kids,” Ashley explains. “So to actually hear what the show meant to them and how it inspired their lives and a lot of them tell us about their childhood and how Power Ranger was kind of like a saving grace for them, an outlet for them.”

Other guest celebrities to make an appearance were Nick Palma from Ninja Turtles and Ricky Morton from the WEE Hall of Fame.

With over a thousand attendees over the course of the weekend, Conapalooza organizers said they consider the first convention a success and will start to plan for next year’s convention.

