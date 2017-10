JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police said a driver crashed into an apartment building Saturday night, that car making its way into someone’s living room.

Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. at 502 Swadley Road in Johnson City.

The female driver was charged with due care.

Police said it caused over $400 in damage.

There were no injuries reported. No one was inside the apartment at the time of the crash.

