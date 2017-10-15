Amber Alert issued for Virginia teen taken against her will

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) – Virginia State Police has issued an amber alert 16-year-old Sinahi Aguilar Cruz was reportedly abducted early Sunday morning. Prince William County Police believe she is in extreme danger.

Aguilar-Cruz was last seen at 14807 Danville Road in Woodbridge, Virginia around 1:43 a.m. Police say she was attending a party in that area and was last seen with a male acquaintance.

During the party, police say the two go in an argument and separated. At some point, Cruz left the home where witnesses say she was seen being forcibly placed in a car by the male acquaintance.

The victim is believed to have been taken against her will by Roberto Medrano Segovia, 21, and may be traveling in a dark-colored Honda Civic, possibly a hatchback.

Cruz is identified as a white female, 5’2″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds with brown eyes, and straight, long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white and purple striped long-sleeve shirt, denim jean pants, and a light-colored jacket.

Segovia is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black v-neck t-shirt, blue denim baggy jeans and white Nike Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County Police at (703) 792 – 6500 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.