Milligan women’s soccer tops Truett McConnell

ELIZABETHTON, TN- The Milligan College women’s soccer team earned their fifth Appalachian Athletic Conference victory in a battle Saturday afternoon against the number one team in the conference Truett-McConnell University on Anglin Field, 1-0. The Buffs are now 5-1-2 in the AAC and 9-2-2 overall. Truett moved to 6-2 in the AAC and 8-5-1 overall.

Milligan was led by sophomore Bekah Cundiff and senior captain Brittany Daviswith three shots apiece. Following was junior Amy Long, sophomore Dharma Fawbush and freshman Poppy Smith with two apiece.

The first 45 minutes of the match consisted of 13 shots (Milligan 4, Truett 9) but neither team was capable of finding the back of the net. The Buffs’ defense was challenged and fought hard while freshman goalkeeper Eva Bower earned six of her eight crucial saves in comparison to Truett goalkeeper Ashlyn Walloch who had four total.

“I thought we played very well in the second half,” Head Coach Lisa Buckley said. “We organized pressure well and took more chances. ”

The Buffs picked up the pace and outshot the Bears in the final 45 minutes of the game (11-8). With an assist from sophomore Alyson McMillan, Cundiff connected for the sole goal of the game in the 70th minute for her 10th goal of the season. Milligan continued to push the ball up the field tallying five more shots for the last 20 minutes. Bower earned two of the most crucial saves in the 87th minute and the other in the final two seconds of the game securing the Buffs fifth AAC victory.

Up next, Milligan stays home for a nonconference matchup against North Greenville University on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The game time is set at 7 p.m.