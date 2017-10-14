ETSU falls to No. 21 Western Carolina

CULLOWHEE, NC- Two halves of football could not have been any different for the ETSU football team.

Holding No. 21-ranked Western Carolina’s talented offense to only seven points and trailing just 7-3 at halftime, the Buccaneers suffered a collapse in multiple areas during the second half, as the Catamounts outscored ETSU 42-7 the rest of the way to take a 49-10 Southern Conference victory Saturday afternoon at E.J. Whitmire Stadium.

With the loss, ETSU falls to 3-4 overall on the season and 1-3 in SoCon play. Meanwhile, Western Carolina improved to 5-2, 3-1. Unfortunately for the Bucs, they remain winless on the road in SoCon play since rejoining the league in 2016.

Ironically, the Bucs – who have struggled to produce an effective rushing attack this season – did manage to rush for 137 yards against the Catamounts. It marked only the second time this year that the Bucs have eclipsed 100 yards rushing in a game.

However, while those rushing numbers were improved, junior quarterback Austin Herink(Cleveland) struggled through his toughest game of the year, going just 11-of-30 through the air and having two interceptions returned for touchdowns. In addition, the Bucs allowed a blocked punt to be returned for a score, and a fumbled kickoff also helped the Catamounts add a late touchdown.

For the Bucs, senior tailback Falon Lee (Macclenny, Fla.) was a bright spot with a career high 85 yards rushing. Defensively, Black Bockrath (Loveland, Ohio) and Dylan Weigel(Pickerington, Ohio) led the way with six tackles apiece, and Bockrath enjoyed his second straight game with a sack.

For the Catamounts, freshman running back Donnavan Spencer put on a show with 139 yards rushing and four touchdowns, while sophomore quarterback Tyrie Adams also rushed for 102 yards and accounted for a score as well.

Courtesy: East Tennessee State Athletics