Crockett football team plays under leadership of interim head coach



JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – A high school football program shaken by controversy this week is forging ahead.

At one point earlier this week, there were questions about Friday’s game against Tennessee High, but all but three David Crockett High School football players took the field under the leadership of an interim head coach.

The Washington County, Tennessee school system suspended coach Gerald Sensabaugh indefinitely Monday after allegations of misconduct.

Sensabaugh said all the accusations were lies leveled against him after he openly criticized administration decisions.

Earlier this week, Sensabaugh said he had the support of the school board to be reinstated.

“That decision is not up to the board, there is no called meeting, so that’s really inaccurate,” said Director of Schools, Kimber Halliburton.

“No matter what’s going on, no matter what side you’re on, support these kids, just be behind them,” said interim head coach Brandon Qualls.

The athletic director is also suspended.

All the allegations are under investigation.

