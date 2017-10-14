Community ladder sculpture complete in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – One of the Tri-Cities is coming together in the name of community through a visual display that’s catching eyes in Kingsport.

Families, schools, churches, businesses and others have donated ladders of all shapes and sizes for the “Rise Together Kingsport” ladder sculpture.

The sculpture is spread across the lawn of the Renaissance Center.

Artist, Charlie Brouwer tells News Channel 11 he wanted to make a piece of art that engages people.

“Each one of those parts, whether you’re an individual or a business, you have hopes and dreams and we tie them all together and they’re all leaning on each other, holding each other up, and being supported by each other all at the same time,” Brouwer said.

It’s actually designed so you can walk right through it, no touching or climbing of course.

As of this morning, there were 228 ladders on the sculpture. Donations wrapped up today at 2 p.m.

The sculpture will stand until November 13.

The donated ladders will go back to their original owners and if the owner doesn’t want it, Brouwer said he’ll donate them to Habitat for Humanity.

