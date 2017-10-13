#WJHLTDFN: Week 9 high school football scores and highlights here!

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.

Scores for Week 9 will be continuously updated in the list below:

TENNESSEE:

West Greene Unicoi County
Tennessee High David Crockett
Daniel Boone Cocke County
Science Hill Morristown West
Jellico Cloudland
South Greene Hampton
Sullivan North Happy Valley
Greeneville Elizabethton
Johnson County North Greene
Sullivan East Sullivan South
Morristown East Volunteer
Grainger Sullivan Central
Dobyns-Bennett Hardin Valley
Chuckey-Doak Claiborne
Unaka Hancock County

VIRGINIA:

Lebanon Castlewood
Eastside Twin Springs
Lee Gate City
Fort Chiswell Tazewell
Ridgeview John Battle
Union Wise Central
Virginia High Graham
Richlands Marion
Rural Retreat Chilhowie
JI Burton Grundy
Hurley Honaker
Thomas Walker Twin Valley
Rye Cove Jenkins, KY
Northwood Holston

Follow game updates from our crews out in the field tonight by visiting #WJHLTDFN.

