WJHLTDFN: Week 9 high school football scores and highlights here!

High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region.

Scores for Week 9 will be continuously updated in the list below:

TENNESSEE:

West Greene 23 Unicoi County 15 Tennessee High 35 David Crockett 13 Daniel Boone 35 Cocke County 7 Science Hill 42 Morristown West 14 Jellico 20 Cloudland 50 South Greene 13 Hampton 46 Sullivan North 15 Happy Valley 14 Greeneville 24 Elizabethton 10 Johnson County 54 North Greene 8 Sullivan East 21 Sullivan South 48 Morristown East 49 Volunteer 13 Grainger 68 Sullivan Central 12 Dobyns-Bennett 36 Hardin Valley 25 Chuckey-Doak 17 Claiborne 36 Unaka 48 Hancock County 44

VIRGINIA:

Lebanon 7 Castlewood 0 Eastside 49 Twin Springs 6 Lee 35 Gate City 0 Fort Chiswell 41 Tazewell 6 Ridgeview 27 John Battle 7 Union 45 Wise Central 0 Virginia High 7 Graham 45 Richlands 18 Marion 22 Rural Retreat 24 Chilhowie 60 JI Burton 7 Grundy 34 Hurley 42 Honaker 36 Thomas Walker 55 Twin Valley 16 Rye Cove 48 Jenkins, KY 0 Northwood 36 Holston 34

