WJHLTDFN: Week 9 high school football scores and highlights here!

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.
Scores for Week 9 will be continuously updated in the list below:
TENNESSEE:
|West Greene
|23
|Unicoi County
|15
|Tennessee High
|35
|David Crockett
|13
|Daniel Boone
|35
|Cocke County
|7
|Science Hill
|42
|Morristown West
|14
|Jellico
|20
|Cloudland
|50
|South Greene
|13
|Hampton
|46
|Sullivan North
|15
|Happy Valley
|14
|Greeneville
|24
|Elizabethton
|10
|Johnson County
|54
|North Greene
|8
|Sullivan East
|21
|Sullivan South
|48
|Morristown East
|49
|Volunteer
|13
|Grainger
|68
|Sullivan Central
|12
|Dobyns-Bennett
|36
|Hardin Valley
|25
|Chuckey-Doak
|17
|Claiborne
|36
|Unaka
|48
|Hancock County
|44
VIRGINIA:
|Lebanon
|7
|Castlewood
|0
|Eastside
|49
|Twin Springs
|6
|Lee
|35
|Gate City
|0
|Fort Chiswell
|41
|Tazewell
|6
|Ridgeview
|27
|John Battle
|7
|Union
|45
|Wise Central
|0
|Virginia High
|7
|Graham
|45
|Richlands
|18
|Marion
|22
|Rural Retreat
|24
|Chilhowie
|60
|JI Burton
|7
|Grundy
|34
|Hurley
|42
|Honaker
|36
|Thomas Walker
|55
|Twin Valley
|16
|Rye Cove
|48
|Jenkins, KY
|0
|Northwood
|36
|Holston
|34
