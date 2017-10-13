#WJHLTDFN: Week 9 high school football scores and highlights here!

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.

Scores for Week 9 will be continuously updated in the list below:

TENNESSEE:

West Greene 23 Unicoi County 15
Tennessee High 35 David Crockett 13
Daniel Boone 35 Cocke County 7
Science Hill 42 Morristown West 14
Jellico 20 Cloudland 50
South Greene 13 Hampton 46
Sullivan North 15 Happy Valley 14
Greeneville 24 Elizabethton 10
Johnson County 54 North Greene 8
Sullivan East 21 Sullivan South 48
Morristown East 49 Volunteer 13
Grainger 68 Sullivan Central 12
Dobyns-Bennett 36 Hardin Valley 25
Chuckey-Doak 17 Claiborne 36
Unaka 48 Hancock County 44

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VIRGINIA:

Lebanon 7 Castlewood 0
Eastside 49 Twin Springs 6
Lee 35 Gate City 0
Fort Chiswell 41 Tazewell 6
Ridgeview 27 John Battle 7
Union 45 Wise Central 0
Virginia High 7 Graham 45
Richlands 18 Marion 22
Rural Retreat 24 Chilhowie 60
JI Burton 7 Grundy 34
Hurley 42 Honaker 36
Thomas Walker 55 Twin Valley 16
Rye Cove 48 Jenkins, KY 0
Northwood 36 Holston 34

 

Follow game updates from our crews out in the field tonight by visiting #WJHLTDFN.

