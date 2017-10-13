Southwest Virginia elected officials package food for Feeding America

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Elected officials from across Southwest Virginia rolled up their sleeves in Abingdon Friday morning to help feed hungry people in our region.

The group packed specialized boxes of food for those in need with hundreds of meals inside.

The crowd included Virginia Delegate Terry Kilgore and Senator Bill Caricco, among others.

This is Feeding America Southwest Virginia’s Seventh Annual Elected Officials Volunteer day.

This year, Feeding America partnered with a local health wagon to help pre-diabetic patients.

“It’s a great way for them to work together to share something that they’re all passionate about which is feeding hungry people and to give them some physical exercise and a meaningful project to work on,” Feeding America CEO, Pamela Irvine said.

Irvine said there are 150,000 people in Southwest Virginia who don’t have access to balanced meals. 44,000 of those people are children.

Organizers said all of the food packaged Friday goes right to people in the area.

