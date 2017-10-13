Miss Tennessee and former Harlem Globetrotter talk drug-prevention to students

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Students at T.A. Dugger Junior High School got a chance to listen to former Harlem Globetrotter John “Jet” Williams and Miss Tennessee Caty Davis speak at their school.

Davis and Williams also traveled to other schools in Elizabethton and made stops in Johnson City.

They talked with kids about achieving their goals and staying away from drugs.

“I think it’s really important here in East Tennessee,” Davis said. “We have some devastating rates of drug and alcohol abuse and overdose rates. and so for me, that’s my personal platform. So getting into this area, speaking to these kids…I mean that’s the most important part of my job.”

“Definitely, I agree with her,” Williams added. Positivity is the main course as far as trying to use whatever we do as a platform to reach the kids.”

Carter County Drug Prevention presented the campaign.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.