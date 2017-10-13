Local business leaders heading to Roanoke for outdoor recreation festival

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Business leaders from the Tri-Cities are on their way to Roanoke, Va to one of the largest outdoor recreation festivals in the Southeast.

Mitch Miller, CEO of the Washington County, Tennessee Economic Development Council tells us the festival attracts nearly 30,000 people every year.

He’s going on the trip with Johnson City’s Downtown Development Director, Dianna Cantler, and Carter County’s Tourism Director, Kayla Carter, to check out the festival for the first time.

“For us it’s a field trip to kind of get a good understanding of another thing they’ve done really well but also to look at ideas that we can take back to Johnson City, Elizabethton, Erwin and beyond,” Miller said.

Miller also tells us he’s hiring an outdoor development manager as they continue to work to recruit more companies and people to our region.

They also see it as an opportunity to sell Northeast Tennessee, to show why it’s a great place to start a business. The group will be giving away a free weekend trip to Northeast Tennessee, rafting packages, free bike rentals, local restaurants giftcards and more, thanks to local businesses helping out.

Miller added that Roanoke business leaders have really been able to recruit talented people, entrepreneurs, outdoor companies as well and they’re working to do the same.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.