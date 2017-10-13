Kingsport leaders give State of the City update

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport City leaders gave an update on the state of the city Friday morning.

They took a look at the fiscal year in review, looked at their achievements, financial health, and the top five projects for the city.

Those projects include Bays Mountain Park, a neighborhood commission, outdoor venue at Brickyard Park, a “Rediscover the Riverfront” project and a Product Creation Center.

“We talked about some of the improvements, some of the things that came out of One Kingsport. There’s five top projects that we’re hoping to move forward that will better our city and make our quality of life better,” said Nicole Austin, Director of Workforce Development and Government Relations.

Over the past fiscal year there was also 35 ribbon cuttings and four groundbreakings in Kingsport.

The event took place at Meadowview Convention Center.

