Kingsport detective receives Mark Vance Domestic Violence Award

By Published: Updated:

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A Kingsport police officer was awarded with the Mark Vance Memorial Domestic Violence Award on Friday.

Detective Will Mullins with the Kingsport Police Department was presented the award.

He has worked with the K.P.D. since 2011.

The award is in memory of Bristol, Tennessee Police Officer Mark Vance who was killed while responding to a domestic violence incident on November 27, 2004.

Mullins says he’s honored to receive this award.

“I don’t feel deserving to have my name with his on an award. But he made that ultimate sacrifice for us,” he said.

Mullins says other than his children, receiving this award ranks as one of his highest achievements.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s