Kingsport detective receives Mark Vance Domestic Violence Award

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A Kingsport police officer was awarded with the Mark Vance Memorial Domestic Violence Award on Friday.

Detective Will Mullins with the Kingsport Police Department was presented the award.

He has worked with the K.P.D. since 2011.

The award is in memory of Bristol, Tennessee Police Officer Mark Vance who was killed while responding to a domestic violence incident on November 27, 2004.

Mullins says he’s honored to receive this award.

“I don’t feel deserving to have my name with his on an award. But he made that ultimate sacrifice for us,” he said.

Mullins says other than his children, receiving this award ranks as one of his highest achievements.

