Dolly Parton’s new children’s album now in stores

(WATE) – Dolly Parton released a new album Friday, 50 years after her first album came out.

The album, entitled “I Believe In You,” is her first album written and recorded just for children (and those who are young at heart).

“I’m proudest of all that all of the proceeds from this CD will go to the Imagination Library,” Parton said in a statement. “It’s been 20 years since the Imagination Library was launched. We’ve seen 100 million books get into the hands of children and hopefully there will be many more.”

Since it began in 1996 in Sevierville, the Imagination Library has expanded into four countries and serves more than one million children by providing a brand new, age-appropriate book each month. In North America, every child’s first book is The Little Enginge that Could.

Tracks on Parton’s new album include:

I Believe in You

Coat of Many Colors (new recording)

Together Forever

I Am a Rainbow

I’m Here

A Friend Like You

Imagination

You Can Do It

Responsibiity

You Gotta Be

Makin’ Fun Ain’t Funny

Chemo Hero

Brave Little Soldier

Bonus track – Coat of Many Colors, read by Dolly Parton

All of the tracks were written and performed by Dolly herself.

