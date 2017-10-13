Deadline approaching for voter registration in Virginia

WAVY Staff Published:
ARLINGTON, VA - NOVEMBER 08: People make their way into Fire Station 10 to vote in the 2016 election on November 8, 2016 in Arlington, Virginia. Americans across the nation are picking their choice for the next president of the United States. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The deadline to vote in Virginia’s November 7 election is on Monday October 16.

Voters can update or check their registration on www.elections.virginia.gov. To register online, voters need their Virginia DMV customer number.

Registration also can be completed at a local voter registrar, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and U.S. armed forces recruitment offices, and at public libraries.

Those who mail in their registration applications must have them postmarked by Monday at 5 p.m.

