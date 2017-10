JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a convenience store clerk this morning.

Investigators say the man demanded money from the cash register at the Roadrunner on South Roan Street and Bonita Drive around 5:00 a.m. this morning.

Police say the clerk believed the man had a weapon.

Investigators hope to release more details later today. News Channel 11 is tracking this story. We’ll post more details as soon as it becomes available.