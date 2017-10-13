Capture Kingsport: City launches new selfie trail

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is encouraging you to get outside and take a selfie.

It’s part of Visit Kingsport and the City of Kingsport’s “Selfie Trail”.

Here’s how it works: there are 10 marked locations throughout the city where you can take your selfie.

Some of those locations include the new Kingsport sign, the Kingsport Carousel, and Bays Mountain Park.

Once you take a selfie at all 10 locations, post them to social media using #CaptureKingsport.

Then bring your mobile device into the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.

Marketing Manger with Visit Kingsport, Amy Margaret McColl said the first 100 people to do this will win a free t-shirt.

“They’re all marked. So there is a circle decal on the ground, it actually will tell you where to put your feet for the best angle,” McColl said.

You can visit the Kingsport app or capturekingsport.com to find a list of the locations.

