(WJHL) – Virginia is one of two states in the national spotlight due to gubernatorial elections this year.

Many political experts say the elections could serve as a potential early referendum on President Donald Trump.

Voters in Virginia head to the polls on November 7.

On the ballot are Republican Ed Gilespie and Democrat Ralph Northam.

Bri Jackson reveals how the race could impact future state elections. Watch the included video report for more details.