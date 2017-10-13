5 arrested in Tennessee-Kentucky meth ring bust

WATE) – Drug agents joined forces to take down a meth ring smuggling drugs from Kentucky to Tennessee. The bust, which involved four different stops and a 50-mile car chase, led to the arrest of five individuals. A sixth man is still at large.

On Wednesday, members of the 8th Judicial Task Force got a tip that two women, Susan Patterson, 60, and Alicia McDonald, 34, both Kentucky residents, were on their way to Tennessee to sell a woman methamphetamine “ice.” Task force agents went to a business in Winfield near the state line, where they saw the women’s vehicle pull into the parking lot. Officers found Patterson and McDonald had more than 4.5 grams of methamphetamine, two sets of digital scales, several clear plastic baggies, two bags of needles and a pipe for smoking methamphetamine.

McDonald told authorities she could get a woman, later identified as Kristen Reed, 27, of Winfield, who she said was a dealer of large amounts of methamphetamine. McDonald said Reed could bring her an “eight ball” (about 3.5 grams) of methamphetamine to the parking lot. When Reed arrived, she was confronted by deputies, who found Reed had methamphetamine in her bra.

Authorities say Reed admitted to selling methamphetamine and took officers to her house where she turned over 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, as well as scales and several other drug paraphernalia items to the officers. She told deputies she got her meth supply from a Somerset, Ky. man. She reached out to the man, identified as Michael Lyvers, 40, who agreed to bring her an ounce of methamphetamine via a friend, who authorities identified as Joseph Rose, 28, also of Somerset, Ky.

About an hour later, task force agents stopped a gold Lincoln LS, driven by Rose. As authorities approached the car, the saw a passenger, who was later identified as Jordan Price, 26, of Somerset, holding a handgun. The officers ordered Price to show his hands, at which point he slid the gun under the seat and raised his hands.

When officers searched the car, they found two ounces of methamphetamine, as well as the handgun, fully loaded with a round in the chamber, under the passenger’s seat. Rose told authorities he was hired to bring the drugs to Reed by Lyvers.

When Kentucky State Patrol troopers found Lyvers in Kentucky, he led them on a 50-mile car chase through Pulaski County into McCreary County, where he ditched his car and fled on foot. Troopers found two more ounces of methamphetamine in Lyver’s car. Lyvers is still on the run.

McDonald is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine for resale, sale and distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal conspiracy.

Rose faces charges of felony possession of methamphetamine for resale, sale and distribution of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun in commission of a felony, going armed with intent and criminal conspiracy.

Price is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine for resale, sale and distribution of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun in the commission of a felony, going armed with intent and criminal conspiracy.

Lyvers face charges of criminal conspiracy to sell and distribute methamphetamine and felony possession of methamphetamine for resale.

Patterson is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine for resale, sale and distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal conspiracy.

Reed is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine for resale, sale and distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal conspiracy.

PHOTOS: Authorites break up meth ring View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)