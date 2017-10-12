Washington Co., TN schools employee on leave in probe on missing football funds

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Long before Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education administrators suspended David Crockett High School’s football coach and athletic director, they suspended another DCHS employee while they investigate roughly $2,000 in missing football fundraising dollars, according to Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton.

Halliburton confirmed an unnamed school employee is on leave while the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s Office investigates the missing money.

Halliburton said the discipline occurred a month ago and the employee in question has since retained an attorney.

