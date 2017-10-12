Washington Co., TN deputies seek auto burglary suspect

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
(Source: Washington County, TN Sheriff's Office)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying a man seen on video walking through a neighborhood on Harmony Acres Drive.

Investigators believe the suspect is connected to a string of auto burglaries that happened on October 6.

The suspect is described as a slender man, wearing a ball cap and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WCSO Criminal Investigation Division at 423-788-1414.

If you have a tip for investigators you can remain anonymous.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s