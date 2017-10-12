Trace Adkins to perform Anthem during Titans’ game

WKRN Staff Published:
NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 20: Singers/Songwriters Lee Thomas Miller and Trace Adkins performs during NSAI 50 Years of Songs at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans announced that country singer Trace Adkins will perform the National Anthem during the team’s Monday Night Football game.

The Titans will take on the Colts in the televised game Monday night at Nissan Stadium. The game will air on ABC Tri-Cities (WJHL 11-2)  beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Adkins also performed the Anthem during the Nashville Predators’ home opener earlier this week. He is known for his hits such as “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “One Hot Mama” and “Ladies Love Country Boys.”

