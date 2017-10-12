Trace Adkins to perform Anthem during Titans’ game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans announced that country singer Trace Adkins will perform the National Anthem during the team’s Monday Night Football game.

The Titans will take on the Colts in the televised game Monday night at Nissan Stadium. The game will air on ABC Tri-Cities (WJHL 11-2) beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Adkins also performed the Anthem during the Nashville Predators’ home opener earlier this week. He is known for his hits such as “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “One Hot Mama” and “Ladies Love Country Boys.”