Today: Boo! at the Zoo Knoxville’s ‘Annual Passholder Night!’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s Halloween-time at Zoo Knoxville. The attraction will be hosting its annual Boo at the Zoo event.

Families can trick-or-treat, see animals and more at the zoo for 12 nights in October.

On Oct. 12, annual pass holders can experience the event before anyone else.

The event costs $9 and children under 4-years-old can attend for free. There will be free parking. Zoo Knoxville members and U.S. Cellular customers can receive $2 off admission.

The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 12-15, Oct. 19-22 and Oct. 26-29.

Copyright WATE 2017. All rights reserved.