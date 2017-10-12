“Rise together Kingsport” aims to promote community with unique sculpture

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- A unique sculpture in Kingsport is aimed at bringing the community together.

The artist, Charlie Brouwer, is borrowing ladders from community members across Kingsport to build a sculpture. Anyone can lend a ladder to be a part of this community project.

“In order to do that we have to lean the ladders on each other and tie them together some are being supported, some are supporting, some are doing both, and that’s what a community really is,” Brouwer said.

The project is called “Rise Together Kingsport.” You can find the tower of ladders in front of the Renaissance Center and spilling across its lawn to Center Street.

The temporary sculpture will be done this Saturday during a community celebration starting at 9 a.m. It will stay up until November 13th.

You can still lend a ladder, and if you don’t want yours back it will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.

If you’d like to lend a ladder or for more information on the project you can visit www.risetogetherkingsport.org.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.