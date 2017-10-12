PHOTOS: 3-car crash reported outside WJHL in Johnson City

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is following a crash that happened just moments ago, outside our studios.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Main Street and Colonial Way in downtown Johnson City.

Few details about the crash are known at this time, but it appears that three vehicles are involved.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as soon as it becomes available.

3-car crash in Johnson City

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s