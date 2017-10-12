Kingsport man sentenced 12 years for having stolen guns, child porn

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) –  A federal judge has sentenced a Kingsport man to 151 months in prison or 12.5 years behind bars.

Gregg Paul Smith, 48, previously pleaded guilty in July 2017 to receiving child porn and possession of stolen firearms.  When he is released from prison, he will be supervised by U.S. Probation for 15 years.

The investigation started in Knoxville where internet crimes investigators discovered child pornography images on a file-sharing site. A search warrant was executed at the location associated with the IP address. Officers from the Kingsport Police Department and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office seized computer equipment and found thousands of images and videos containing child porn.

In addition, officers found multiple firearms that were stolen from a firearms dealership where Smith was employed.

