Jared Drive in Kingsport reopens after Eastman incident

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport reports a section of Jared Drive reopened this afternoon.

The road had been closed for a week and was shut down at the request of Eastman Chemical after a pair of explosions shook the company last Wednesday.

According to a Kingsport spokesperson, a most recent traffic count on Jared Drive showed almost 8,000 average daily trips in 2015.

As we reported on last Friday, Eastman said in a federal incident report an equipment failure in the coal gasification area led to the release of a small amount of Hydrogen Sulfide that never left the plant and posed no risk to the public or environment, according to Eastman.

Our camera captured a large explosion at Eastman Wednesday, which followed a smaller explosion. An Eastman spokesperson confirmed today it was the first explosion that resulted in the release of Hydrogen Sulfide.

Eastman estimated the disruption will cost the company between $50 and $100 million in operating earnings.