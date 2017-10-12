Grand jury indicts Kingsport murder suspect Jeffery Flanary

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A Sullivan County grand jury indicted a man earlier this week on first-degree murder.

Jeffery Flanery, who was charged in the killing of Michael Davidson at his home on Mull Street back in January, was indicted on Tuesday.

District Attorney Barry Staubus told News Channel 11 Flanery was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence.

His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday, October18 in the Sullivan County Criminal Court.