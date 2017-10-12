Equifax takes down customer service page after new hack

This July 21, 2012, photo shows Equifax Inc., offices in Atlanta. Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans. The Atlanta-based company said Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, that "criminals" exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

NEW YORK (AP) – Equifax has taken down one of its web pages after reports that another part of its website had been hacked as well.

The news comes as Equifax Inc. continues to deal with the aftermath of hackers breaking into its system earlier this year which allowed the personal information of 145.5 million Americans to be accessed or stolen.

Hackers reportedly altered Equifax’s credit report assistance page that would send users malicious software pretending to be Adobe Flash.

Equifax said that, out of an abundance of caution, the Atlanta company has taken the affected page offline, and it’s looking into the matter.

