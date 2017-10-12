City manager gets review results from Johnson City commissioners

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Thursday night, Johnson City’s mayor updated the city manager on his job performance following a recent review.

This is the next step in a process we’ve been following for weeks.

Last month, we obtained the review and found Johnson City commissioners cited low morale and poor customer service in Peterson’s review.

Tonight, Mayor David Tomita gave Peterson a letter documenting how his overall score was a “3 out of 5.” That means he met expectations.

Peterson scored highest in implementing commission policies and procedures and physical and financial resources.

He scored the lowest in managing and supervision/staff development.

“My concern was responsiveness and customer service so our responsiveness to our external customers, our builders, our citizens. Getting things done quickly and an attitude of friendly customer service,” Mayor Tomita said.

Tomita said the commission will have a planning session next month to go over objectives for Peterson’s upcoming review period.

