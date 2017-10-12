Cathi Absalom is this week’s Educator of the Week

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) Cathi Absalom never wanted to be a teacher, she started out as an accountant. Even after a student teacher

job led her into education she knew she just wanted to teacher older children which. You know what they say about the best laid

plans

Mrs. Absalom has been the first grade teacher at Southside Elementary for the past 10 years and she says she wouldn’t change a

thing.

She teaches 17 students per day in all subjects. her mother, sister, and grandmother were all teachers and now she understands

why they loved it so much.

She says there is nothing better than watching a first grader learn to read for the first time.

“My goal ever year is having them learn her knowing how to read. We spend a lot of time reading. We make it enjoyable. We go

outside, we make it a fun experience. We want it to be fun in first grade,” Said Absalom.

Congratulations to Cathi Absalom. This week’s Educator of the Week