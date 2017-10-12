Boone Lake Association gets critical funding from the Johnson City Commission

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities organization that’s worked for decades to protect Boone Lake said it’s running desperately low on funds.

The Boone Lake Association said that could have a big environmental impact, unless communities step up and help.

The BLA asked the Johnson City Commission for nearly $10,000.

The association said the money is needed to pay three people to work five days a week removing trash from Boone Lake.

Vice President of the association, Thomas McKee said the cleanup keeps Boone Lake safe for the public and the lake’s low levels has decreased participation in the organization.

Three years ago – TVA dropped the lake after discovering potentially dangerous problems at Boone Dam.

“Our organization would be closed Dec. 31, 2017 so thanks to these funds we might actually, we’re going to be able to push on into 2018 to see if we can keep this going,” Supervisor of Lake Operations, Daniel Warren said.

Boone Lake Association members said they’ve also made a presentation to the Washington County Bommission but no action was taken as a whole.

