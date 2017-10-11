Walmart cashier accused of stealing over $3k from employer

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman is being charged with theft after police say she stole over 3 thousand dollars of cash and merchandise from her workplace.

Johnson City Police arrested 22 year-old Claudea J. Romero of Johnson City following an investigation into employee theft at Walmart on Browns Mill Road in Johnson City.

Investigators accuse Romero of stealing $3,719.68 in cash and merchandise from Walmart while working there as a cashier. They say she stole the money and merchandise over a period of about a month.

Police are charging Romero with Theft of Property over $1,000. She is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

