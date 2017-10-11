VIDEO: Pit bull puppy beaten, stabbed and stuffed in suitcase

HOLLYWOOD, FL (CNN/AP) – Police are searching for the person or people responsible for severely injuring a pit bull and leaving him trapped inside a suitcase in Hollywood, FL.

Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman tells news outlets that officers traced the puppy’s cries Tuesday to a blue suitcase that was left behind an abandoned building. Inside, they found the bloody dog with deep cuts on his head and body.

Grossman says they took the dog, now named Ollie, to an animal hospital.

She says Ollie is about a year old and will be neutered and micro-chipped as soon as medically possible.

Meantime, she urges anyone with information about what happened to Ollie to contact investigators.

Watch the full report in the attached video. We want to warn you, some of the images in this story may be disturbing for some.

Grateful Paws Dog and Cat rescue is currently looking for a foster home for Ollie.

For more information, call 954-579-3753, email info@gratefulpaws.org or go to http://www.gratefulpaws.org.