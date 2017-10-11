Sheriff identifies fleshly sisters killed in Unicoi Co. double murder

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the names of the two women, fleshly sisters, who were killed Wednesday morning. Hours after their reported deaths, double-murder suspect, Clyde William Banner, was captured in Madison County, NC.

They’ve been identified as 34-year-old Donna Jones and 29-year-old Amy Jones.

According to court records, their bodies were found shortly after authorities received a 911 call about a shooting in the 900 block of Lower Higgins Creek Road in Erwin, TN.

When officers arrived on the scene, that’s when they found the bodies of the fleshly sisters.

The sisters were found in the living room with gunshot wounds to the head.

According to court records, a witness told authorities he saw Banner fire a shotgun in the same room as the victims. Witnesses said Banner ran out of the back door of the home and threatened the witness and neighbors with the shotgun, but drove away in what authorities identified as an older model pickup truck.

A witness, told investigators (as noted in court records), that Banner borrowed the shotgun the night before.

Banner has been charged with fugitive of justice in Madison County and will be extradited to Tennessee on two charges of first-degree murder in Unicoi County.

