Unicoi Co. Sheriff: Murder investigation underway; Official says schools on lockdown

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley confirmed to News Channel 11 this morning that murder investigation is underway in his jurisdiction.

No other details about the case are known at this time.

Director of Unicoi County Schools John English told our newsroom schools are on a preventative lockdown, but he did not give a reason as to why.

Several calls surrounding the situation have flooded our newsroom, be assured that News Channel 11 has a team tracking this story. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.

