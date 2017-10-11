Twitter reverses course, will allow Blackburn campaign video unedited

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Twitter says it has changed its stance and will allow State Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s video announcing her candidacy for U.S. Senate in its original form, one day after saying a portion needed to be removed.

Twitter had originally said a statement in the ad from Blackburn, boasting that she “stopped the sale of baby body parts,” was inflammatory and “likely to evoke a strong negative reaction.”

.@Twitter shut down our video ad, claiming it’s “inflammatory” & “negative.” Join me in standing up to Silicon Valley → RETWEET our message! pic.twitter.com/K3w4AMgW6i — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) October 9, 2017

Previous story: Twitter shuts down Blackburn campaign video over statement about baby body parts

A spokesperson for the social media network said on Tuesday saying they’d reversed their decision:

“Our ads policies strive to balance protecting our users from potentially distressing content while allowing our advertisers to communicate their messages. Nowhere is this more difficult than in the realm of political advertising and the highly charged issues that are often addressed therein. After further review, we have made the decision to allow the content in question from Rep. Blackburn’s campaign ad to be promoted on our ads platform. While we initially determined that a small portion of the video used potentially inflammatory language, after reconsidering the ad in the context of the entire message, we believe that there is room to refine our policies around these issues. We have notified Rep. Blackburn’s campaign of this decision.”

Blackburn said earlier on Tuesday she was appalled by “Twitter’s attempt to censor by pro-life record” and that “the entire pro-life community deserves an apology and explanation for their actions.”

Her campaign tweeted Tuesday night after Twitter’s decision saying, “This is a victory for free speech and the conservative revolution. Let’s carry this to the Senate!”

.@Twitter tried to censor us & you rose up! This is a victory for free speech & the conservative revolution. Let’s carry this to the Senate! — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) October 10, 2017

Blackburn announced her intention to run for retiring Sen. Bob Corker’s seat last week.