Titans QB Marcus Mariota “absolutely” hopes to play vs Colts

By Published:

By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota says he feels a lot better than a week ago. Whether he plays Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts remains to be seen and will depend on how much Mariota can move around.

Mariota did not play last week in a 16-10 loss to Miami because of a strained left hamstring.

The Titans (2-3) practiced Wednesday taking advantage of an extra day, and Mariota says he was able to participate in a good amount of the session. But Mariota says he wasn’t able to do everything.

Coach Mike Mularkey says he’s hoping Mariota can play and that the quarterback doing more Wednesday than he did last week was a good sign.

