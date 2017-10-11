TennCare non-emergency ER costs rise to $87 million in FY17

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Despite continued efforts to change the mindset of TennCare patients, the cost of non-emergency ER visits increased yet again, according to newly released numbers by the Bureau of TennCare.
The total cost to state and federal taxpayers for TennCare non-emergent ER visits was $87,911,672 in fiscal year 2017, up more than $3 million from the previous year, according to the state.
“That’s ridiculous,” Tennessee House Health Committee Member Rep. John Holsclaw (R), TN-District 4, said. “Something’s gotta be done. For little minor things they don’t need to be going to the emergency room, because that takes care away from the people that do need it, plus the cost of it.”
State claims data show some of the 1.5 million people on TennCare, including low-income pregnant women, children, people with disabilities and the elderly, use the emergency room for non-emergencies when a primary care doctor or urgent care clinic is often better suited to provide care.
The new state numbers show not only did non-emergent ER costs increase, East Tennessee, home to the highest TennCare enrollment in the state, once again led the way for the most expensive region, costing $31,118,101 million in FY17.
TennCare’s chief medical officer previously said this is a long-term problem that’s impacting all insurers, not just TennCare. Dr. Victor Wu said the key is to convince people to get yearly health checkups and preventative care, all with a primary care doctor, so they don’t end up in the emergency room.
Health professionals say the same holds true for people who are uninsured. The Tennessee Department of Health has four area clinics that offer primary care and preventative services at a sliding fee schedule to the uninsured.
“We’re going out there with health fairs and events to try to promote our services,” Primary Care Clinical Services Regional Director Linda McClure said.
McClure said routine wellness visits with a primary care physician go a long way toward keeping people out of the ER.
“We encourage folks to consider preventing worsening disease as the far better investment,” she said. “That PCP can work with you individually to help keep you and your health at its optimum.”
Rep. Holsclaw said until there’s federal heatlh care reform, states are limited in what rules they can follow to treat Medicaid patients.
“We can’t really do any action or anything, because the feds don’t know what they’re going to do,” Rep. Holsclaw said.
