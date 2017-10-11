Sensabaugh: “I have the vote of the school board to be reinstated.”

Jonesborough, TN (WJHL) Suspended David Crockett Head Football Coach Gerald Sensabaugh says he could soon be back on the sidelines.

The former NFL star turned high school coach was at a rally organized by supporters outside the Washington County TN School Board office in Jonesborough Wednesday afternoon.

He told News Channel 11, “I have the vote of the school board to be reinstated and the only snag is we’re waiting on the chairman of the school board Jack Leonard to call a meeting. Once they vote, I could be immediately reinstated.”

This is a developing story.

