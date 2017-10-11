Sensabaugh: “I have the vote of the school board to be reinstated.”

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

Jonesborough, TN (WJHL)  Suspended David Crockett Head Football Coach Gerald Sensabaugh says he could soon be back on the sidelines.

The former NFL star turned high school coach was at a rally organized by supporters outside the Washington County TN School Board office in Jonesborough Wednesday afternoon.

He told News Channel 11, “I have the vote of the school board to be reinstated and the only snag is we’re waiting on the chairman of the school board Jack Leonard to call a meeting.  Once they vote, I could be immediately reinstated.”

This is a developing story.

Click on the video player to see the live report on News Channel 11 at 6 pm.

Click here to see our previous reports on the story.

Copyright 2017 WJHL.  All rights reserved.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s