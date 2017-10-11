Rally planned for today in support of suspended Davy Crockett football coach Gerald Sensabaugh

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – A rally is planned for today in support of a suspended high school football coach.

The rally is supposed to take place Wednesday afternoon in support of David Crockett High School head football coach and former Dallas Cowboy Gerald Sensabaugh.

Sensabaugh was placed on administrative leave Tuesday morning due to an investigation into alleged misconduct.

Washington County Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton says she started getting complaints about the coach back in August. She tells News Channel 11 some of the complaints were about Sensabaugh using profanity on the football field.

Players and parents gathered at the Washington County Schools central office Tuesday in support of head coach Gerald Sensabaugh.

Halliburton says Sensabaugh was called in to speak with school principal Peggy Wright last Friday, who gave him a letter of guidance outlining the concerns.

She also claims he practiced a student who was under doctor’s care and on the list not to play. Further, Halliburton says a long-time assistant coach quit his job over the weekend because of Sensabaugh’s behavior.

News Channel 11 learned Tuesday that David Crockett Athletic Director Josh Kite has also been placed on administrative leave due to accusations against him made by Sensabaugh. According to Halliburton, Sensabaugh claimed Kite offered him prescription drugs.

Sensabaugh (left) and Kite (right)

Following Sensabaugh’s suspension on Tuesday, people rallied in support of the head football coach at the central office of the school system.

Now, Sensabaugh’s lifelong friend, Raymond Moree, is planning for another rally Wednesday. According to a Facebook page set up for the rally, it will take place from 3 pm to 8 pm at the Washington County Department of Education at 405 W. College Street in Jonesborough.

In the meantime, Assistant Coach Brandon Quals has been named interim head football coach.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

 

