Police identify skeletal remains found in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police have identified skeletal remains found in Pigeon Forge in September.

Pigeon Forge police say the body of Timothy C. Porter, 44 was found near Teaster Lane and Music Mountain Drive in Pigeon Forge on September 5. Authorities with the Regional Forensics Center were able to identify Porter’s remains using the bone pattern in dental radiographs from the UT Forensics Center. In addition to forensic evidence, an ID card and Social Security card were found with Porter, further confirming his identity.

Authorities say there was no evidence of significant recent trauma found and the cause of death is unknown.

Porter, who was not a resident of Pigeon Forge, had stayed at various motels while working construction in the area. He was last seen in December 2015.

Porter’s family, who live in Alabama, were notified of his death.

Anyone with information about Porter is asked to call Pigeon Forge Police Department Detective Ralph Carr at 865-453-9063.