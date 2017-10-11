McDonald’s introduces plant-based burger, but in another country

(WJHL) – McDonald’s has a new menu item, but the item is only available in Finland for now.

It’s a McVegan Burger.

In a trial run, the restaurant chain is offering a meatless soy patty on a quarter-pounder bun in five restaurants in the country.

The burger includes a vegan McFeast sauce, ketchup, mustard, fresh tomato, lettuce, onion and pickle slices.

McDonald’s says customer feedback will determine where the McVegan burger goes forward.

Many on social media are voicing their praise for the McVegan. What are your thoughts? Should this be available in the United States? Share your thoughts here or in our social media threads.

The Finland exclusive McDonalds Vegan burger is 5/5. #McVegan 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/wS3X0HSxXH — Viljami Kuosmanen ⭐ (@anttiviljami) October 8, 2017

McVegan in all it's glory. Tasty and well worth 3€. One point reduced for a slice of vegan cheese missing. 4/5 #mcvegan pic.twitter.com/qsjiL44ZYP — Mappe Malinen (@MappeMalinen) October 7, 2017

Hey @McDonalds please bring the #McVegan to USA where 20M vegans live! And PLEASE make your french fries vegan! https://t.co/UQRNOyz7QO — Leilani Münter (@LeilaniMunter) October 8, 2017