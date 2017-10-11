McDonald’s introduces plant-based burger, but in another country

(Source: CNN)

(WJHL) – McDonald’s has a new menu item, but the item is only available in Finland for now.

It’s a McVegan Burger.

In a trial run, the restaurant chain is offering a meatless soy patty on a quarter-pounder bun in five restaurants in the country.

The burger includes a vegan McFeast sauce, ketchup, mustard, fresh tomato, lettuce, onion and pickle slices.

McDonald’s says customer feedback will determine where the McVegan burger goes forward.

Many on social media are voicing their praise for the McVegan. What are your thoughts? Should this be available in the United States? Share your thoughts here or in our social media threads.

