McDonald’s introduces plant-based burger, but in another country

(WJHL) – McDonald’s has a new menu item, but the item is only available in Finland for now.
It’s a McVegan Burger.
In a trial run, the restaurant chain is offering a meatless soy patty on a quarter-pounder bun in five restaurants in the country.
The burger includes a vegan McFeast sauce, ketchup, mustard, fresh tomato, lettuce, onion and pickle slices.
McDonald’s says customer feedback will determine where the McVegan burger goes forward.
