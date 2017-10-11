Johnson City man facing federal charges after ammunition bust

Scott A. Edmisten

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – A Washington County, Tennessee judge granted bond for a man facing numerous weapons charges.

But if he makes bond, federal charges could keep him behind bars.

Scott Edmisten appeared before Judge James Nidiffer in a Jonesborough courtroom this morning.

Judge Nidiffer set Edmisten’s bond at $50,000.

News Channel 11 learned a Federal grand jury indicted Edmisten on weapons charges. Court documents reveal six separate counts including 3 counts of possession of a firearm not registered with the National Firearms Act, one count of making firearms in violation of the NFA, and one count of possession of firearms without serial numbers.

That means if he makes bond, federal agents will be waiting to put him back behind bars.

Edmisten is charged with possession of prohibited weapons and evading arrest.

Investigators say they discovered more than 900 rounds of ammunition and unregistered firearms – some of them fully automatic- during searches of his vehicle and home.

