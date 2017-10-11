Johnson City board votes to rename King Street for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) — After months of study and years of discussion, the Johnson City Planning Commission voted Tuesday night to rename King Street for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The vote follows the recommendations of a task force made late last month.

Planning Commissioners chose King Street over other streets like State of Franklin Road and University Parkway. City hall staff made it clear that naming other more populated streets could create public safety challenges.

The task force recommendation was to rename King Street between Elm Street to West Watauga Avenue to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Twelve properties along the road will be impacted, City planner Angie Carrier said. She told commissioners there have been discussions about incorporating King Commons Park to create a corridor “to honor and commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King.”

But it was clear Tuesday the task force and planning commission decision didn’t please some in the community who said they wanted the city to rename a street of notoriety that would be visible and send a clear message to visitors.

“Our hope is that they would recognize that Johnson City is a progressive community that still believes that equality is wonderful and that freedom indeed is not free,” said Rev. Lester Lattany, Pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church, who led a prayer gathering on the steps of city hall before the meeting.

During the planning commission meeting, some in the crowd held signs saying “please hear us.”

“We feel like we are not being heard,” one resident said during public comment. “We’re not being listened to at all.”

Opponents of the King Street name asked that the vote be tabled and the issue reconsidered. “We’re asking that you reconsider this because this is not really what we want,” said one resident.

“The original plan was to have unity, and I don’t think renaming these streets will bring unity in the community at all,” said Margaret Davis of Johnson City.

The head of the planning commission told the crowd that racial unity and honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King are top priorities. “We’re going to move forward as a community with unity that is colorblind,” Tim Zajonc, Planning Commission chairman. “We want to be a community where color doesn’t matter.”

The Johnson City Board of Commissioners has to approve the planning commission’s recommendation before the street re-naming is official.

