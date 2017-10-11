Kingsport police charge ETSU assistant football coach with domestic assault

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A former University of Tennessee standout turned East Tennessee State University assistant coach was arrested last week and charged with domestic assault.

Kingsport police arrested Wilford T. Gaines, also known as Teddy Gaines, on October 5.

Court records reveal that Gaines and his wife got into an argument that turned violent. Both parties admitted to showing aggression, according to court records.

Police said they found no injury marks on either of the Gaines, but mentioned seeing slight swelling on the wife’s index finger.

Gaines is set to appear in court on November 7.

News Channel 11 reached out to ETSU Athletics for information on his status with the school Officials told us, it is an internal personnel matter that is currently under review.

The department said Gaines did not participate in Saturday’s game against Robert Morris.

