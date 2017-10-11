Dobyns-Bennett Running back Ian Hicks is the Week 8 Player of the Week

KINGSPORT — Farragut, the reigning class 5A champs, rolled in Dobyns-Bennett Friday night riding a 19 game winning streak. the Indians couldn’t have cared less.

“We knew that we had a chance to beat this team.”

“I don’t think our guys have been intimidated against anybody.”

The Indians opened the game scoring 21 unanswered points, two of those early scores from junior running back Ian Hicks, on their way to a 42-34 win. Coach Clark couldn’t have been happier, feeling they were due for some help from above.

“Well as close as some of our games have been, I’ve almost felt like at times, lord I know I’ve been sinning but I haven’t been that bad, Maybe he caught us up that time.” 36-41

Hicks was the key for Dobyns-Bennett, rushing for 284 yards and 4 touchdowns. Though he was quick to credit the men in the trenches for springing him to big runs all night.

“Offensive line blocked great and that’s what it ended up being. I had no idea it was that much, honestly. whenever your confident running you know that you can do good.”

“I hope Ian would tell you, because I know our offensive lineman would not be happy with him if he doesn’t, is the fact that our offensive line play has been very good the last couple of years.”

Hicks was a workout warrior this offseason, building his frame for what has become a breaking junior campaign, though he feels his best work is still to come, which is good news for coach Clark next season.

“We’ll take him back, we’ll take him back. I’m not going to shop him around.”

“I think I’ll be better next season. but I think I have done a lot better because of weightlifting, it takes a lot of hard work and we still got a little bit to go.”

