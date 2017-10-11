1 dead, 1 critical after car chase, shooting near Knox County high school

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday evening near Powell High School.

Deputies say around 6 p.m. a 911 caller said a black Ford Mustang was chasing a white Chrysler Sebring. The passenger in the Mustang was shooting at the Sebring with a handgun. The chase started on Clinton Highway near Powell Drive, according to deputies, and ended when the Sebring stopped in the 2500 block of Emory Road.

The driver and passenger of the Sebring had both been shot. Cameron Smith, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 20-year-old man whose name has not been released, is in critical condition at UT Medical Center.

KCSO is asking for help to find a 2006-08 black Ford Mustang, as well as the driver, described as a white male, and the passenger, described as a black male. Anyone with information is asked to call (865) 215-2243.

Deputies have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.